India logs 11,271 new Covid cases, active cases lowest in 522 days

New Delhi, Nov 14 Even as India reported 11,271 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the active caseload stood at its lowest in the last 522 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning.

The active caseload was 1,35,918, which constituted 0.39 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 285 deaths were registered taking India's death toll to 4,63,530.

The recovery of 11,376 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,37,859. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent, highest since March 2020.

Also in the same 24 hour-period, a total of 12,55,904 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 62.37 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.01 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 51 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.90 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 41 days and less than 3 per cent for 76 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 57,43,840 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 112.01 crore as of Saturday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,14,65,001 sessions.

