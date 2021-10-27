India logs 13,451 new Covid cases, over 103 Cr vaccinated

New Delhi, Oct 27 In the last 24 hours, India registered 13,451 new Covid-19 cases, and the number of vaccinated people reached 103.53 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the same period, 585 new fatalities were reported, which increased the death toll to 4,55,653.

The recovery of 14,021 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,35,97,339. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,62,661, which is the lowest in 242 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.48 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 13,05,962 tests were conducted across the country.

India has so far conducted over 60.32 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.22 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 33 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.03 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 23 days and less than 3 per cent for 58 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 103.53 crore as of Wednesday morning,

This has been achieved through 1,02,95,714 sessions.

