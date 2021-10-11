India logs 18,132 fresh Covid cases, 193 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 11 India on Monday reported 18,132 fresh Covid cases, the lowest single-day infections in the last 215 days, and 193 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

The new fatalities have increased the overall death toll to 4,50,782.

The recovery of 21,563 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,32,93,478.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 98 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the active caseload is 2,27,347, the lowest in 209 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.67 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

While the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.53 per cent has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 108 days now.

The daily positivity rate reported to be 1.75 per cent. It has also remained below 3 per cent for the last 42 days and below 5 per cent for 125 consecutive days now.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,35,797 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.36 crore cumulative tests.

With the administration of 46,57,679 vaccine doses also in the same period, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 95 crore landmark as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. Monday. This has been achieved through 92,57,689 sessions.

More than 96.75 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category.

