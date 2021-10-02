India logs 24,354 Covid cases and 234 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Oct 2 The total number of recoveries from Covid on Saturday outnumbered the fresh cases in the last 24 hours. India reported a total of 24,354 fresh Covid cases, while recovery in the last 24 hours went up to 25,455 across the country. According to Union Health Ministry's report on Saturday morning, as many as 234 Covid deaths were reported in the same time span, pushing the total death toll to 4,48,573 so far.

The recovery of 25,455 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,30,68,599. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.86 per cent which is at its highest peak since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,73,889, which is the lowest in 197 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.81 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 14,29,258 Covid tests were conducted. With this, India has so far conducted over 57,19,94,990 tests.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.68 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 99 days now. The daily positivity rate reported to be 1.70 per cent which is below 3 per cent for the last 33 days and below 5 per cent for 116 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 69,33,838 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 89.74 crore as per provisional report till 7 a,m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 88,14,50,515 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India and through direct state procurement category. According to the health ministry data, over 5.28 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

