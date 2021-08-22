India logs 30,948 Covid cases, 403 deaths in a day

New Delhi, Aug 22 India on Sunday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid cases. A total of 30,948 new cases were detected in the last 24 hrs in the country. In the same time span, 403 deaths have also been reported, pushing the death toll due to Covid-19 to 4,34,367, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continued the trend as less than 50,000 daily cases are being reported for fifty-six consecutive days now.

India's recovery rate from Covid infection has increased to 97.57 per cent, the highest since March 2020. However, the active caseload also registered a decline of 7,942 in the past 24 hours, and cumulatively stands at 3,53,398, the lowest in the last 152 days. The active caseload constitutes 1.09 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020, as per the health ministry data.

A total of 38,487 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,16,36,469 to date in India. The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent for last 58 days and currently stands at 2.0 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 27 continuous days and currently stands at 1.95 per cent.

With the administration of over 52 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 58 cr.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor