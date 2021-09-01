India logs 41,965 Covid cases, inoculates 1.33 cr in a day

New Delhi, Sep 1 India on Wednesday witnessed surge in new Covid cases with 41,965 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours, against Tuesday's 30,941 cases. At the same time the country created a record in vaccination with 1.33 crore people inoculated in a single day.

With this, the total tally rose to 3,28,10,845, according to Union Health Ministry's data released on Wednesday.

Out of total fresh Covid infections reported on Tuesday, 19,622 of them were from Kerala alone, the highest among the states.

India also recorded more deaths against previous day. According to the Health Ministry, on Wednesday, India reported as many 460 deaths due to Covid, while on Tuesday 350 deaths were recorded. Now, the cumulative deaths due to Covid in the county has risen to 4,39,020 till Wednesday morning.

In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in India were reported at 7,541 to stand at 3,78, 181.

The active caseload accounts for 1.15 per cent of the total cases, health ministry's data shows.

At the same time span, a total of 33,964 Covid patients were discharged, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,19,93,644. The recovery rate stands at 97.51 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.58 per cent, which remained less than 3 per cent for the last 68 days, while the daily positivity rate reported at 2.61 per cent.

According to data shared by the health ministry, a total of 16,06,785 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative tests to 52,31,84,293, till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 1.33 crore doses of Covid vaccines were administered in India, the highest ever single-day vaccination, pushing the total vaccination in the country to 65.41 crore, Health Ministry's report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor