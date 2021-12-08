India logs 8,439 fresh Covid cases, 195 deaths

New Delhi, Dec 8 India reported 8,439 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours pushing the tally to 3,40,89,137, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Wednesday morning.

With an addition of 195 new fatalities, the total death toll has risen to 4,73,952.

As 9,525 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload presently stands at 93,733, which is lowest in the last 555 days. Active cases constitute 0.27 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

Also, in the same period as many as 12,13,130 tests were conducted taking the cumulative tests so far to over 65.06 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.76 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 24 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.70 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 65 days and less than 3 per cent for 100 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 73,62,000 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the Covid inoculation coverage has reached 129.54 crore.

This has been achieved through 1,35,05,139 in sessions.

More than 19.19 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered, according to the health ministry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor