India records 18,166 new Covid cases, 214 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 10 India registered 18,166 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours pushing the country's infection caseload to 3,39,53,475, while the death toll reached 4,50,589 with 214 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said in an update on Sunday.

The active cases declined by 5,672 to stand at 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days, which is now 0.68 per cent of the total caseload.

In the span of the past 24 hours, 23,624 people recovered from the highly contagious virus, taking the total recovery count to 3,32,71,915, accounting for 97.99 per cent of the case tally. The death rate stood at 1.33 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent, which has been below three per cent for the last 41 days. The weekly positivity rate, too, at 1.57 per cent was less than 3 per cent for the last 107 days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that till now 58.25 crore (58,25,95,693) samples have been tested for the coronavirus. Of this, 12,83,212 were tested on Saturday.

The country has so far vaccinated 94,70,10,175 people with 66,85,415 being given a jab in the past day. This has been achieved through 92,12,314 sessions.

