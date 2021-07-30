India records new 44K Covid cases in 24 hours

New Delhi, July 30 India recorded 44,230 fresh Covid-19 cases with 555 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed on Friday.

On Tuesday, India had registered 29,689 new Covid cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,23,217 as per the government data and active cases number 4,05,155.

According to the government, 42,360 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,07,43,972 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 52 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 45,60,33,754 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 51,83,180 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46,46,50,723 as on July 29, including 18,16,277 samples tested on Thursday.

