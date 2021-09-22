India reports 26,964 new Covid cases, spike in fatalities

New Delhi, Sep 22 India reported 26,964 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours which remained below the 30,000 mark for the second consecutive day, Union Health Ministry's data showed on Wednesday.

However, the country witnessed a spike in daily Covid related deaths as 383 fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours. The total Covid fatality in the country has risen to 4,45,768. The fatality rate remained at 1.33 per cent.

There were 26,115 cases and 252 deaths on Tuesday.

Out of total fresh Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country, 15,768 were reported from Kerala alone while Maharashtra witnessed a slight surge in new cases as there were 3,131 new cases against 2,583 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry's report.

As per the Health Ministry's data, a total of 34,167 people infected with Covid have recovered, pushing the cumulative recoveries so far to 3,27,83,741. The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.77 per cent on Wednesday.

At present, India has 3,01,989 active cases, which is 0.90 per cent of the total positive cases registered since 2020.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.69 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 23 days, while the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.08 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for the last 89 days, according to the health ministry.

A total of 55.67 crore (55,67,54,282) Covid samples have been tested so far in the country, out of which 15,92,395 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data said.

Till date, the country has administered 82.65 crore (82,65,15,754) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 75,57,529 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, health ministry's data said.

