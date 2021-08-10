India reports 28,204 new Covid cases, lowest in 147 days

New Delhi, Aug 10 India on Tuesday recorded the lowest new daily Covid cases in the last 147 days. A total of 28,204 fresh cases were detected across the nation in the last 24 hrs.

With 373 deaths reported in the same span of time, the death toll has climbed to 4,88,682, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has achieved the highest recovery rate ever, which currently stands at 97.45 per cent. Additionally, the active caseload has registered a substantial decline of 13,680 and currently stands at 3,88,508, which is the lowest in the last 139 days. The active caseloads constitute 1.21 per cent of total cases that is the lowest since March 2020, according to the bulletin released by the health ministry.

As per the health ministry data, total 41,511 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,11,80,968 to the date in India.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.36 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 15 continuous days and currently stands at 1.87 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 51 crore cumulatively. A total of 54,91,647 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total vaccination so far at 51,45,00,268, said the bulletin.

More than 52.56 crore (52,56,35,710) vaccine doses have been provided to the states/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 48,43,100 doses are in the pipeline, pointed out the health ministry data.

