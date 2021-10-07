India sees daily Covid tally rise to 22,431, 318 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 7 India on Thursday reported 22,431 fresh Covid cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 24,602 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 3,32,00,258. India's recovery rate stands at 97.95 per cent - the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,44,198, which is the lowest in 204 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.72 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the fresh deaths have taken the toll to 4,49,856, as per the Health Ministry data.

The weekly positivity rate, at 1.68 per cent, remains less than 3 per cent for the last 104 days now, while the daily positivity rate is 1.57 per cent, having remained below 3 per cent for last 38 days and below 5 per cent for 121 consecutive days now.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,31,819 tests being conducted, taking the cumulative total to over 57.86 crore.

With 43,09,525 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 92.63 crore mark as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Thursday. This has been achieved through 90,14,182 sessions.

Over 93.94 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Centre as well as the direct state procurement category. However, more than 7.64 cr unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the Health Ministry data said.

