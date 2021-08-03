India sees dip in Covid infections, logs 30,549 new cases

New Delhi, Aug 3 India on Tuesday reported decline in new daily Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of 30,548 fresh Covid-19 cases with 422 deaths were registered across the nation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

India is registering less than 50,000 daily new cases for 37 continuous days and saw a decline of 10,585 cases from Monday when India recorded 41,134 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 424 fatalities.

With massive vaccination drive and government's preventive approach towards the pandemic, India continues to report decline in both daily new cases and the daily death tolls. With 422 more Covid fatalities, India's cumulative death toll now stands at 4,25,195.

India's active caseload has also reported a decline from Monday. Registering a massive cut of 8,760 from Monday of 4,13,718, India's active Covid caseload stands at 4,04,958 and recovery rate currently stands at 97.38 per cent. However, the active cases constitute 1.28 per cent of total cases. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.39 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 5 per cent for 55 continuous days and currently stands at 1.85 per cent.

According to the government data, a total of 38,887 patients were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,08,96,354 to date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 55 days.

The Health Ministry data said that a total of 61,09,587 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 47,85,44,114 so far. India achieved another milestone on Monday when ICMR study pointed out that Covaxin proved effective in combating the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 47.12 crore as on August 3.

