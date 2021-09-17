India sets record of over 2 cr vaccinations in a day

New Delhi, Sep 17 India on Friday set a new record of administering the highsest number of Covid vaccine doses in a single day.

Accordingly, India achieved the milestone of admimistering over 2 crore vaccine doses by the evening on Friday under the 'Vaccine Seva' campaign launched to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As India crossed the 2 crore single day vaccination mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: "Following the Vaccine Seva campaign, this is the gift from health workers and countrymen. India has set new record of asministering over 2 crore vaccine doses in a single day on the birtday of the Prime Minister. Thank you all health workers. Well done India!"

Mandaviya was on a visit to the Safdurjang Hospital in the national capital when India achieved the landmark.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Mandaviya congratulated all the health workers and said, "We did it." He also distributed sweets among the health workers present there.

Before Friday, India had crossed the landmark of vaccninating over 1 crore people on a single day on September 6, August 31 and August 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor