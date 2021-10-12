'India to achieve 100 Cr-vax target on Oct 14, Centre plans big event'

New Delhi, Oct 12 India is all set to touch the target of 100-crore vaccine doses on October 14 and the government has started preparing for a 'mega event', a top Health Ministry source said.

The source told that the target of 100 crore vaccine doses will be achieved on October 14 and the feat will be celebrated as India's triumph over Covid 'evil spirit' much like the 'Vijayadashami' festival, which signifies the victory of good over evil.

"The day will be celebrated as the victory of India over the evil spirit of Covid," the source said. The government is pushing its boundaries to achieve the target of 100 crore doses by that day, he added.

The Health Ministry has planned to celebrate this in a grand manner on 'Vijayadashami' to symbolically register the victory over Covid. All the concerned departments have been instructed to be prepared in advance to disseminate the achievement via media to make people aware about it. The mega celebration will involve frontline workers, healthcare staff and Covid warriors, who died of the infection playing a pivotal role in achieving the target of 100 crore doses.

The world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 is being conducted in India, "and it will be a special occasion to celebrate when we complete administering 100 crore doses of vaccines", said the source.

"It is most likely that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address the nation after the country achieves the remarkable feat of 100 crore doses," the source further said, adding that the Prime Minister may also make an announcement for the Covid warriors, who died while fighting the pandemic and saving lives.

So far, India has administered 1,03,75,424 first dose of vaccines and 90,36,583 second doses of vaccines to the Healthcare workers. The frontline workers have received 1,83,59,259 first dose and 1,53,98,857 second dose vaccines till Tuesday morning.

In the age group of 18-44 years, the first doses have been given to 38,68,20,261 people and 10,40,73,546 have got both doses.

In the age group 45-59 years, the first doses have been administered to 16,61,56,424 and 8,38,76,362 have got their second dose as well.

For the elderly people over 60 years, 10,48,69,202 vaccines have been administered as the first dose and 6,00,12,131 vaccines as the second dose, as per the data shared by the Health Ministry till Tuesday morning.

Till Tuesday morning, India has administered over 95.89 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with 68.86 lakh being inoculated during the past 24 hours.

Till now, six states and union territories have completed administering at least the first dose to all 18 plus population that includes Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim. Total 12 states and union territories have administered the first dose to at least over 80 per cent of the adult population as per the latest data shared by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, India continues to show the declining trends in the daily trajectory of Covid caseloads.

India on Tuesday reported 14,313 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, lowest recorded cases in the 224 days. Total 181 deaths have also been reported in the same time span, pushing the death toll to 4,50,963, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active caseload is presently 2,14,900, which is the lowest in 212 days. The active Covid cases presently constitute 0.63 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.48 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 109 days now. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 43 days and below 5 per cent for 126 consecutive days now, as per the data from the health ministry.

With only three days left and to achieve the momentous feat, India will now speed up the action to administer the remaining doses of the vaccine

