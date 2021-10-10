Indians prioritised wellness & mental health during Covid: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 10 Nearly 85 per cent Ind spent more on wellness items during Covid-19 pandemic compared to previous years, according to a survey.

Titled 'Amex Trendex', the trend report from American Express, surveyed a sample of 2,000 general population travellers in the United States and 1,000 in Japan, Australia, Mexico, the UK, Canada and India.

It showed that more than two-thirds (73 per cent) of Indian consumers feel their mental health has been impacted by the pandemic either by isolation restrictions or concerns for well-being.

Therefore, to combat the toll Covid-19 pandemic has taken on their well-being, Ind are investing more time and money for their physical and mental health, the survey revealed.

A whopping 93 per cent would rather choose to have a stronger mental health than a new car and 89 per cent agreed they would give up their favourite TV show for it.

More than 80 per cent Indian consumers said they have taken advantage of new mental health resources during the pandemic. They are also spending more on natural vitamins and supplements (59 per cent), in-home fitness equipment (56 per cent) and organic food (58 per cent) and exercise (43 per cent).

Indian consumers also prioritised doing activities for mental well-being with family such as journaling or using meditation apps (32 per cent), and organising a wellness activity for family and friends and/or colleagues (32 per cent).

Exercise (43 per cent), listening to music (34 per cent), taking mental breaks during the day (going on a walk or drive, coffee break, etc.) (32 per cent) and meditation (32 per cent) had the greatest positive impact on their mental health, the survey showed.

Nearly 92 per cent of respondents said they want to spend more on travel to improve their well-being, while 66 per cent expect to spend much more on travel in the next 12 months than they did in 2020. While on vacation, Ind want to explore (34 per cent), practice yoga (29 per cent), meditate (27 per cent) and walk (23 per cent).

