Indonesia reports 30,738 new Covid cases, 1,604 deaths

Jakarta, Aug 1 The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 30,738 within one day to 3,440,396, with the death toll adding by 1,604 to 95,723 on Sunday.

During the past 24 hours, 39,446 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 2,809,538, Xinhua news agency reported citing officials.

At present, the Indonesian government is implementing a multi-tiered community activity restriction scheme, known locally as PPKM, aiming to reduce the daily Covid-19 tally.

The curbs were set to end on Monday. So far, the extension of PPKM has not been officially announced by the government.

To date, at least 20.67 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, and the number of those who had been injected with the first doses reached 47.47 million, the health ministry reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor