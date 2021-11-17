Indoor mask mandate to be lifted for US capital

Washington, Nov 17 The indoor mask mandate will be lifted for the US capital, Washington DC, beginning November 22, the city's mayor announced.

Although citizens can decide for their own whether to wear masks in most indoor settings, masks are still required in private businesses that require so, public transportation, schools and congregate housing facilities such as nursing homes and correctional facilities, as well as DC government facilities such as department of motor vehicles facilities, according to the announcement by Mayor Muriel Bowser's office, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Instead of following a blanket mandate, residents, visitors, and workers will be advised to follow risk-based guidance from DC Health that accounts for current health metrics and a person's vaccination status," read the statement.

The mayor encouraged citizens of the nation's capital who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination to get their shots immediately, adding those who are eligible to receive the booster shot should also do it as soon as possible.

One of the strictest in the nation, DC's mask mandate has been in place since July when the Delta variant caused a flareup in virus cases.

On Tuesday, the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 people was 12, down 1 percent from a week earlier.

