Iran registers daily high in Covid deaths

Tehran, Aug 22 Iran's daily Covid-19 death toll hit a new high on Sunday at 684 new fatalities, taking the country's overall toll to 102,038.

The pandemic has so far infected 4,677,114 people in the country, after 36,419 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, according to Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 3,932,472 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,662 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The official report added that 27,855,470 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

A member of the Health Commission told official news agency IRNA that Bahram Eynollahi, nominee for next health minister, has repeatedly stated in his meetings with the commission that providing Covid-19 vaccines and vaccinating the population will be his top priority.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor