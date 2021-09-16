Iran reports 19,731 new Covid-19 cases

Tehran, Sep 16 The Iranian Health Ministry reported 19,731 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,360,387.

According to a briefing published on Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education's website on Wednesday, the pandemic has claimed 115,619 lives in the country so far, after 452 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 4,654,558 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,054 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

The official report added that 30,557,737 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Iran has been facing a resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus for nearly three months.

The first case of Covid-19 in the country was reported by Iranian health authorities in February 2020.

