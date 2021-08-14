Iran reports 39,119 new Covid cases; 4,359,385 in total

Tehran, Aug 14 Iran on Friday reported 39,119 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,359,385.

The pandemic has so far claimed 96,742 lives in Iran, up by 527 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said, Xinhua reported.

A total of 3,674,529 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,154 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

Iranian health authorities are considering the re-imposition of stricter restrictions amidst the spread of Delta variant of Covid-19 in the country as the number of infections have been in alarming point in most parts of Iran over the past month.

Iran reported the first cases of the disease in February 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor