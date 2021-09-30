Iraq's total Covid cases surpass 2 milion

Baghdad, Sep 30 The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday 2,254 new coronavirus cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 2,000,869.

A statement by the ministry also reported 34 new deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to 22,221, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 3,389 to 1,907,411, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 15,191,078 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of the disease last year, with 17,152 done during the day, the statement said.

A total of 29,741 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses administered to 4,727,375, it said.

Iraq has been pushing forward its vaccination drive since the drug authority approved in January the emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine and other Covid-19 vaccines.

China has donated three batches of Sinopharm vaccines and other medical aid as part of its efforts to boost Iraq's national immunization plan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor