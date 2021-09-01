Ireland to lift majority of Covid-19 restrictions

Dublin, Sep 1 The Irish government has endorsed a plan to lift the majority of the current Covid-19 restrictions countrywide from October 22, a government statement has said.

Under the plan, requirement for physical distancing, mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings will be removed on October 22, Xinhua news agency reported.

Demand for certification of vaccination, immunity or testing for access to any activities with exception for international travel will also be dropped, it said, adding that limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events will also be scrapped.

But after October 22, people will still be required to exercise self-isolation when they have symptoms of Covid-19 and requirement for mask wearing in healthcare settings, indoor retail outlets and on public transport will continue to remain in place, according to the statement.

A range of remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be eased during September, the statement added.

Under a detailed plan of the Irish government, public transport will be allowed to carry passengers at full capacity starting from September 1.

"The combined strategy of careful reopening and energetic vaccination has brought us to a point where we can begin to do things differently," said Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin while announcing the government's reopening plan at a press briefing on Tuesday.

He said that as of Tuesday morning, close to 90 per cent of Irish adults aged above 18 has been fully vaccinated, but warned that the pandemic is not over yet.

"If a new dangerous variant of concern emerges or if our hospitals come under unsustainable pressure again, we will move quickly to respond to the situation," he said.

On Tuesday, the Irish Department of Health reported 1,382 new confirmed Covid-19 cases countrywide.

