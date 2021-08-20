Israel lowers eligibility age for 3rd dose of Covid vax

Tel Aviv, Aug 20 Israel has decided to lower the eligibility age for the third dose of A Covid-19 vaccine from 50 to 40, a local media report said.

The expert committee of the Health Ministry recommended vaccinating people aged over 40, as well as teachers of all ages due to the recent sharp rise in Covid-19 infections in the country, Xinhua news agency quoted the report by Israel's state-owned Kan TV news as saying.

The decision is expected to take effect by Friday after an approval by the Ministry's Director General, Nachman Ash.

So far, nearly 1.25 million people have received the third dose in Israel, out of about 1.9 million aged 50 and over who took the second shot more than five months earlier.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Israel reached nearly 5.88 million, or 63 per cent of its total population, while over 5.4 million have taken two doses and nearly 1.25 million have got three jabs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor