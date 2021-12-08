Jaipur logs 25 out of Rajasthan's 40 new Covid cases

Jaipur, Dec 8 A total of 25 new Covid cases have been registered in Jaipur in the last 24 hours - the highest in the last five months, and taking the total tally of active cases to 119.

Out of these, 11 patients have contacted Omicron variant and the others are suspected patients.

The CMHO Jaipur have sent their samples for genome sequencing while considering all of them as suspected cases of Omicron.

CMHO Narottam Sharma said: "Three members of a family were in touch with those who had tested positive for a new variant of omicron recently. They have been shifted to RUHS."

Further, one from the family who had come from Germany has tested positive. Also, eight others from the same family has tested positive and their samples have been sent to genome sequencing, he added.

In fact, five school students are amongst the new 25 cases.

In the last eight days, 92 corona patients have tested positive in Jaipur out of which 9 are Omicron positive.

Rajasthan, on Wednesday, registered 40 news cases and the total active cases have increased to 236.

Alwar and Hanumangarh reported four each, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer two each, and Bikaner one.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor