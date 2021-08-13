J&K logs 129 new Covid cases, 112 recoveries

Srinagar, Aug 13 New Covid cases continued to outnumber recoveries in J&K on Friday with 129 new cases and 112 recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said no death was reported from anywhere.

The new cases included 66 from the Jammu division and 63 from the Kashmir division.

Three cases of black fungus were reported, taking the total to 41.

So far, 323,190 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 317,471 have recovered, while 4,395 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,324, out of which 572 are from the Jammu division and 752 from the Kashmir division.

