J&K logs 170 new Covid cases, 158 recoveries

Srinagar, Sep 9 New Covid cases overtook recoveries in J&K on Thursday with 170 new cases and 158 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 23 cases and 47 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division and 147 and 111 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

No Covid related death, or no new black fungus case was reported.

So far, 326,480 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 320,806 have recovered, while 4,411 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,263, out of which 228 are from the Jammu division and 1,035 from the Kashmir division.

