J&K now sees 159 Covid recoveries, 128 new cases

Srinagar, Sep 20 Recoveries overtook new Covid cases in J&K on Monday after a week, with 159 recoveries, 128 new cases and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 19 recoveries, 19 cases, and one death were reported from the Jammu division and 140 recoveries and 109 cases from the Kashmir division.

So far, 328,069 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 322,191 have recovered, while 4,417 have succumbed.

The state has also seen 46 cases of black fungus.

Active cases total 1,461, out of which 226 are from the Jammu division and 1,235 from the Kashmir division.

