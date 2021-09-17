J&K records 155 new cases as Covid surges

Srinagar, Sep 17 The upward surge in Covid spread continued in J&K on Friday, with 155 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours with the Srinagar district reporting around two-thirds of these.

Officials said that 22 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 133 cases and one death from the Kashmir division while 135 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Officials said 96 new cases were reported in Srinagar district as the authorities brought another affected area into the micro-containment zone.

Meanwhile, the J&K and Ladakh High Court has ordered that only judges, court officials and lawyers will be allowed to enter the high court and the district courts because of the renewed rise in infections.

So far, 327,621 people in J&K have been infected with coronavirus out of which 321,765 have recovered, while 4,416 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,440, out of which 241 are from the Jammu division and 1,199 from the Kashmir division.

