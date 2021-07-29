J&K seen 181 new Covid cases, 175 recoveries, 1 death

Srinagar, July 29 New Covid cases again outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Thursday as 181 new cases, 175 recoveries, and one death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 67 cases, 66 recoveries and one death was reported from the Jammu division and 114 cases, and 109 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

The number of black fungus cases remains at 35.

So far, 321,207 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 315,686 have recovered, while 4,377 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,144, out of which 434 are from the Jammu division and 710 from the Kashmir division.

