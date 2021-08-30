J&K sees 117 Covid recoveries, 105 new cases

Srinagar, Aug 30 Recoveries outnumbered new Covvid cases after four days in J&K on Monday with 117 people recovering and 105 new cases reported during the last 24 hours without any death.

Officials said that 31 recoveries, and 30 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 86 recoveries, and 75 cases from the Kashmir division

No new black fungus case was reported and the total stays at 44.

As many as 325,253 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 319,582 have recovered, while 4,407 have succumbed.

Active cases total 1,264, out of which 336 are from the Jammu division and 928 from the Kashmir division.

