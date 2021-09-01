J&K sees 120 Covid recoveries, 110 new cases, 1 death

Srinagar, Sep 1 Covid recoveries outpaced new cases in J&K on Wednesday with 120 recoveries, 110 new cases, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 29 recoveries, and 16 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 91 recoveries, 96 cases, and one death from the Kashmir division.

As many as 45 cases of black fungus have been reported till date.

So far, 325,529 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 319,801 have recovered, while 4,409 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,319, out of which 305 are from the Jammu division and 1,014 from the Kashmir division.

