J&K sees 124 Covid recoveries, 86 new cases

Srinagar, Sep 13 Recoveries outpaced new Covid cases in J&K on Monday where 124 recoveries and 86 new cases, but no fatality, were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 21 recoveries and eight cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 103 recoveries and 78 cases from the Kashmir division.

The state has recorded 46 cases of black fungus.

As many as 326,990 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 321,329 have recovered, while 4,414 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,247 out of which 212 are from Jammu division and 1,035 from the Kashmir division.

