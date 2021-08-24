J&K sees 125 new Covid cases, 123 recoveries, 1 death

Srinagar, Aug 24 New Covid cases marginally outpaced recoveries in J&K on Tuesday with 125 new cases, 123 recoveries, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 21 cases, and 41 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division, and 104 cases, 82 recoveries, and one death from the Kashmir division.

One more case of black fungus was reported, taking the total to 44.

As many as 324,420 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 318,961 have recovered, while 4,404 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,055, out of which 352 are from the Jammu division and 703 from the Kashmir division.

