J&K sees 129 Covid recoveries, 93 new cases

Srinagar, Sep 6 Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Monday with 129 patients recovering and 93 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours and no new death.

Officials said 45 recoveries, and 20 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 84 recoveries, and 73 cases from the Kashmir division.

The cases of black fungus remained at 45.

So far, 326,033 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 320,337 have recovered, while 4,410 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,286, out of which 242 are from the Jammu division and 1,044 from the Kashmir division.

