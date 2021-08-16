J&K sees 135 Covid recoveries, 77 new cases, 1 death

Srinagar, Aug 16 Recoveries remained ahead of new Covid cases in J&K on Monday with 135 patients recovering while 77 new cases and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 48 recoveries, and 23 cases were reported from the Jammu division, and 87 recoveries and 54 cases from the Kashmir division.

No new case of black fungus was reported, and the number of cases stayed at 42.

As many as 323,499 people have been infected with coronavirus, out of which 317,872 have recovered, while 4,398 have succumbed.

Active cases total 1,229, out of which 455 are from the Jammu division and 774 from the Kashmir division.

