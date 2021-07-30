J&k sees 137 new Covid cases, 109 recoveries, 1 death

Srinagar, July 30 For the third consecutive day on Friday, new Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K where 137 new cases, 109 recoveries, and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 58 cases, 33 recoveries and one death was reported from the Jammu division and 79 cases, and 76 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

No new case of black fungus was reported.

As 321,344 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 315,795 have recovered, while 4,378 have succumbed.

Active cases total 1,171, out of which 458 are from the Jammu division and 713 from the Kashmir division.

