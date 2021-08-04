J&K sees 149 new cases, 127 recoveries, 1 death

Srinagar, Aug 4 New Covid cases again outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Wednesday as 149 new cases, 127 recoveries, and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 49 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 100 cases, and one death, from the Kashmir division.

The number of black fungus stayed at 35.

As many as 322,014 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 316,315 have recovered, while 4,385 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,314, out of which 526 are from the Jammu division and 788 from the Kashmir division.

