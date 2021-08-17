J&K sees 153 Covid recoveries, 83 new cases, 1 death

Srinagar, Aug 17 Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Tuesday with 153 recoveries, 83 new cases, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 58 recoveries, 38 cases, and one death was reported from the Jammu division and 95 recoveries and 45 cases from the Kashmir division.

No new cases of black fungus were reported.

So far, 323,582 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 318,025 have recovered, while 4,399 have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,158, out of which 473 are from the Jammu division and 685 from the Kashmir division.

