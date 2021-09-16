J&K sees 170 new cases in renewed Covid spurt

Srinagar, Sep 16 J&K on Thursday saw a renewed Covid spurt with 170 new cases and 98 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 41 cases and 12 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division and 129 cases and 86 recoveries from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar district reported 70 new cases as another area, where 8 members of a family tested positive, has been declared as micro-containment zone.

As many as 327,466 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 321,630 have recovered, while 4,415 have succumbed. There have been 46 cases of black fungus so far.

Active cases total 1,421, out of which 253 are from the Jammu division and 1,168 are from the Kashmir division.

