J&K sees 197 Covid recoveries, 166 new cases, no death

Srinagar, July 25 For the second consecutive day on Sunday, no Covid related death was reported in J&K where 197 patients recovered and 166 new cases were reported during last 24 hours.

Officials said that the new cases comprised 34 from the Jammu division and 132 from the Kashmir division.

No further case of black fungus was reported, with its tally staying at 35.

As many as 320,657 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K so far, out of which 314,995 have recovered, while 4,374 have succumbed.

Active cases stand at 1,288, out of which 483 are from the Jammu division and 805 from the Kashmir division.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor