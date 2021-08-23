J&K sees 203 Covid recoveries, 93 new cases, 1 death

Srinagar, Aug 23 Recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in J&K on Monday with 203 patients recovering, 93 new cases, and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 114 recoveries, 43 cases, and one death were reported from Jammu division and 89 recoveries, and 50 cases from the Kashmir division.

The number of black fungus cases stayed at 43 with no new case.

As many as 324,295 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 318,838 have recovered, while 4,403 have succumbed.

Active cases total 1,054, out of which 372 are from the Jammu division and 682 from the Kashmir division.

