J&K sees 234 new cases as Covid spread causes concern

Srinagar, Dec 1 Covid spread caused concern in J&K on Wednesday as 234 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said that the new cases comprised 116 from the Jammu division and 118 from the Kashmir division, which reported one death too.

As many as 337,089 people have been infected in J&K till date out of which 330,922 have recovered, while 4,477 people have succumbed.

The total number of active cases is 1,687 out of which 381 are from the Jammu division and 1,306 from the Kashmir division.

As many as 59,134 doses of vaccine were administered in J&K during the last 24 hours while 51,825 tests were conducted during this period.

