J&K sees 96 new Covid cases, 36 recoveries

Srinagar, Sep 3 New Covid cases remained ahead of recoveries in J&K on Friday, with 96 new cases and 36 recoveries reported during the last 24 hours but no death.

Officials said that 26 cases, and 33 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division, and 70 cases, and three recoveries from the Kashmir division.

The black fungus cases stayed constant at 45.

As many as 325,714 people have been infected with coronavirus, out of which 319,925 have recovered, while 4,409 have succumbed.

Total number of active cases is 1,380, out of which 266 are from the Jammu division and 1,114 from the Kashmir division.

