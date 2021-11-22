Jordan enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 pandemic: Health Ministry

Amman, Nov 22 Jordan has entered the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with its weekly infections soaring to about 20,000 cases, according to its Health Ministry.

It is worrying to see the positive test rate rising to eight per cent, Adel Balbisi, Secretary General of the Health Ministry, was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency.

However, Balbisi added that the hospital capacity for treating patients is still within "comfortable levels," as the occupancy percentage of ICU, isolation and ventilator beds has yet to exceed 30 per cent.

Covid-19 vaccines are sufficient in Jordan, he said, urging citizens and residents to get inoculated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jordan recorded 14 deaths and 3,579 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 11,361 and the caseload of infections to 914,849.

