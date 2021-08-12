Karnataka districts bordering Kerala see steady rise in Covid cases

Bengaluru, Aug 12 Karnataka logged 1,857 new Covid cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active cases totalled 22,728, the positivity rate stood at 1.15 per cent and case fatality rate at 1.61 per cent, according to the government health bulletin.

Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, topped the list with the most number of cases, at 475, followed by Bengaluru with 321. Cases also touched three digits in Udupi (191), Mysuru (116) - which also borders Kerala, and Hassan (123).

The number of recoveries in Bengaluru stood at 413 in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin, while five persons died. Micro containment zone numbers rose to 176 with Mahadevapura zone recording the highest number, at 49. Recovery rate stood at 98.04 per cent and active rate at 0.67 per cent. The positivity rate was 0.57 per cent and case fatality rate 1.10 per cent. The number of total active cases went up to 8,193.

The Karnataka government has issued an order prohibiting congregations during Krishna Janmasthami, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, and other festivals. It has also banned organisation of social, political, recruitment, cultural, and religious programmes during these festivals.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Mangaluru, said that there has been a spike in the positivity rate in the state. "I am seriously considering this. But, I don't want to burden people by imposing a lockdown. We are trying to prevent it. Collaboration with the private sector is being reactivated in the state for Covid management. Health camps will be held in schools to reach out to the children," he said.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta allayed fears of a third wave already hitting children in the city. "The children are safe and no child is in the ICU. Parents must vaccinate themselves first and follow Covid appropriate behavior to keep their children away from Covid infection. There is no need to panic," he said.

