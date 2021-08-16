Karnataka sees 1,065 new Covid cases, 28 deaths

Bengaluru, Aug 16 Karnataka logged 1,065 new Covid cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state Health Department bulletin on Monday.

With another 1,486 discharged after recovery, total active cases in the state stood at 22,048 and the positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent. Case fatality rate stood at 2.62 per cent.

The number of cases in Dakshina Kannada bordering Kerala saw a dip, at 284, and it was followed by Bengaluru Urban with 270 cases. Udupi recorded 107 cases in north Karnataka, while Gadag, Koppal, and Raichur districts recorded zero cases in the last 24 hours.

Four people died in Bengaluru and five in Dakshina Kannada in the last 24 hours.

