Keeping tabs on int'l passengers, says Goa CM amid Omicron scare

Panaji, Nov 29 Directions have been issued to the authorities in Goa to keep tabs on international passengers arriving in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, adding that the state government would hold a meeting to discuss the emerging scenario related to the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

Sawant also said that people should take precautions when it comes to dealing with persons who have newly travelled to the coastal state.

"We have always followed central guidelines. We are conducting a meeting about this tomorrow with Health Department and Secretary. Airport and Railway stations have been alerted," the Chief Minister told reporters in Mapusa town, 15 km from Panaji.

"We will be keeping tabs on international passengers arriving in Goa. People should also take precautions. Persons coming from outside the state, people should take precautions from them and Goans should take care," he also said.

The Chief Minister's comments came at a time when the tourist footballs in the state have begun picking up, despite the emergence of Omicron cases being reported in various parts of the world.

