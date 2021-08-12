Kerala fails to find answers for consistently high Covid TPR

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12 Kerala on Thursday saw yet another day of high Covid test positivity rate (TPR) with 21,445 people turning positive after 1,45,582 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours, an official statement said.

The TPR rose to 14.73 per cent from Wednesday's 14.49 per cent.

The statement also said that there were 1,76,518 active cases after 21,445 people turned negative.

The day also saw a high of 160 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 18,280.

Malappuram district recorded 3,300 cases, followed by Kozhikode with 2,534.

