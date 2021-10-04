Kerala HC asks Vijayan govt to discuss RT-PCR rates with lab owners

Kochi, Oct 4 In a major intervention, the Kerala High Court on Monday asked the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government to see that discussions are held with laboratory owners in the state to determine the prices for conducting an RT-PCR test.

Consequent to this, the court cancelled the Kerala government's order asking all laboratory owners to charge only Rs 500 for the test.

The state had reduced the prices of RT-PCR test from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500 and the Pinarayi Vijayan government was praised for this move.

The court directed this move after hearing a petition filed by laboratory owners who said the rate of Rs 500 was fixed without any discussions, besides saying the state government had fixed the prices overlooking the ICMR rules.

The laboratory owners informed the court that the prices were low due to which they are incurring losses.

The court has asked the state government to see that they look into the matter and decide upon it.

The state government has only two options to hold discussion with the laboratory owners or approach the court's division bench to stay the new single bench court order.

